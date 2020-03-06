Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Andrew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally Ann Andrew

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sally Ann Andrew Obituary
Sally Ann Andrew Sally Ann (Hartz) Andrew passed February 13th, 2020. She is survived by her husband Billy C. Andrew, her children Chris Hartz and his wife Schenoa, Kerry Hartz and his wife Lisa, Karen Noel, and her stepchildren Robert Andrew and his wife Michele, Christine Sherman and her husband Eddy, Kelly Shaffer and her husband Leo, her sister Diane Whipple and many grand and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband Jerry Hartz, her parents and her twin sister Nancy. Sally was a member of Midnight Riders car club. She enjoyed her family and friends, swap meets/garage sales. She was an avid Mariners fan. She will be missed by many. She was loved by all who met her and was truly one of a kind. A celebration of life will be held 3/7/20 from noon until four at the Edgewood Grange, 1806 Meridian Ave. East, Edgewood 98371.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sally's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -