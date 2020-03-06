|
Sally Ann Andrew Sally Ann (Hartz) Andrew passed February 13th, 2020. She is survived by her husband Billy C. Andrew, her children Chris Hartz and his wife Schenoa, Kerry Hartz and his wife Lisa, Karen Noel, and her stepchildren Robert Andrew and his wife Michele, Christine Sherman and her husband Eddy, Kelly Shaffer and her husband Leo, her sister Diane Whipple and many grand and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband Jerry Hartz, her parents and her twin sister Nancy. Sally was a member of Midnight Riders car club. She enjoyed her family and friends, swap meets/garage sales. She was an avid Mariners fan. She will be missed by many. She was loved by all who met her and was truly one of a kind. A celebration of life will be held 3/7/20 from noon until four at the Edgewood Grange, 1806 Meridian Ave. East, Edgewood 98371.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 6, 2020