Sally Ann Lynn Sally Ann Lynn was born June 8, 1938 in Tacoma, Washington and died peacefully on Saturday June 29, 2019 with her husband, John, at her side. Sally was a 1956 graduate of Clover Park High School and a 1960 graduate of Washington State University. After graduating she returned to Tacoma and worked at Jesse O. Thomas Real Estate Company and obtained her real estate sales license. On July 8, 1961 she married John M. Lynn at First Baptist Church. They lived in both Tacoma and San Francisco before purchasing a home in Tacoma. She then worked at Lynn Funeral Home (C.O. Lynn Co.) as a funeral director and co-owner with her husband. Sally volunteered for school activities involving their children and as an election volunteer. She attended Central Lutheran Church, First Lutheran Church, Galilean Lutheran Church, and most recently was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church by the Narrows. After retirement in 2004, she and John moved to Ocean Shores, WA where they became active in the community. They traveled throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, France, England, Scotland, Nigeria, China, Denmark, Sweden, and Ireland. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, John; daughter Kate Mehl of Everett; son and daughter-in-law Mike and Judy Lynn of Valparaiso, Indiana; sister Carol Tamanaha and brother-in-law Kumar Naravana of Hebo, Oregon; and nephew and niece-in-law Tony and Terri Kalhagen of Portland, Oregon. Graveside services for Sally will be held at New Tacoma Cemetery on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11am. Please visit www.dryermortuary.com to leave your condolences.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 7, 2019