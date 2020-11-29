Sally Flint

August 3, 1931 - October 18, 2020

Hood River, Oregon - On Sunday, Oct 18, 2020, Sally L. Flint peacefully passed away at the age of 89 in Hood River, Oregon.

Sally was born on August 3, 1931 in Chicago, Illinois. She graduated from the University of Colorado with a BA in 1953. After graduating, she spent a year as a United Airlines flight attendant, a job she loved though once she married Tom Flint she was forced to resign; married women were not allowed to work, thankfully, times have changed. Tom and Sally raised three daughters; Andrea (Tom), Jennifer (Gary), and Gretchen. They were married for 63 years and spent most of their entire married lives in Tacoma, Wa.

Sally was heavily involved in local politics, eventually being appointed to fill a vacancy in the House of Representatives for the 28th district. She was known for her strong opinions which she would gladly share whether or not you wanted to hear them. Sally was the consummate outdoors woman who loved to hike, climb, ski, swim, and play tennis. She had a keen sense of adventure and loved to travel. Fortunately for her, she was able to accompany Tom on many of his worldwide business trips. Later she found girlfriends to travel with as Tom was done traveling once he retired. Sally was passionate about gardening and was happiest doing so at her beloved lake cabin on Lawrence Lake. She gladly shared her bounty of vegetables and flowers. An avid bridge player, she played with one group for more than 60 years. Many women fondly remember Sally as their Girl Scout leader and the experiences they had as a result of her leadership.

Sally was preceded in death by her husband Tom. In addition to her daughters and their respective husbands, she is survived by her four grandchildren, Forrest and Ethan Cranmer, Schuyler (Ingrid) Price, Galina (TJ) Paloma and great grandchildren Abby, CC, Abel and Atlin and her beloved dog Montana.

A lover of animals, remembrances can be made to your local animal shelter. All of Sally's cats and dogs were rescue animals.





