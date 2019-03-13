Home

Sally Marie Flynn Sally Marie Flynn (nee' Bertram) died March 2, 2019 after a short illness. She was born in Bremerton, WA Aug 1, 1944 to Marie (Drobnack) and Thomas Simmons Bertram. Sally is survived by husband, Bob (Tom) Flynn, children Tim (Carolyn), Pat (Beth) and Pam. Grandchildren Stephanie, Melissa, Breanne, Cody & Chloe. A memorial service will be held at Woodlawn Funeral Home and Cemetery, Lacey, Washington on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 11:00 a.m. Please see https://woodlawn-funeralhome.com/obituaries/ for a full obituary.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 13, 2019
