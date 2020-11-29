Sally Yoder Crowe

May 11, 1941 - November 20, 2020

Tacoma, Washington - Heaven is brighter today because Sally and her beautiful smile went home to Jesus after an 8 year battle with dementia.

She graduated from Sumner High School with the class of 1959 and attended WSU where she developed life long friends in her Pi Beta Phi sorority. She met her husband Dick when she was a cheerleader at Sumner and Dick was playing basketball for Puyallup. They married in 1962 and lived in Puyallup. Sally was a social butterfly and was very involved in music, singing in church choirs and organizing choirs for her dear friend Lynda Pressey at Victorian Christmas at the Washington State Fairgrounds. She was a member of Chapter GCP.E.O., Puyallup Nazarene Church and was one of the organizers of the Young Life BBQ booth at the fair. She was on the board at Good Samaritan Hospital, and partnered with her husband in his business and many ministries. Sally is survived by her husband Dick, her brother Jerry Yoder and her sister Kay DeVries. She is also survived by their 2 wonderful children: Dick (Beth) and Cathy (Lee) Sherman. they were blessed with 8 amazing grandchildren: Colten, Abbey, Kyle and Casey Crowe. Braden (Kellie), Kara (Deven) Wolfe, Kelsey and Kaitlyn Sherman. Brother Ron Crowe (wife Vanessa deceased 1 week prior to Sally) and sisters in law Susan Johnson and Betty Yoder and many neices and nephews. Sally had great faith in Jesus and made the world a better place with her selfless love and servant heart. She will be greatly missed. Honorariums may be sent to: Greater Puyallup Young Life 506 West Pioneer Ave. Puyallup, WA. 98371. Due to the covid 19 pandemic a memorial will be held when possible.





