Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gaffney Funeral Home
1002 S. Yakima Ave.
Tacoma, WA 98405
(253) 572-6003
Resources
More Obituaries for Salvador Delgadillo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Salvador Delgadillo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Salvador Delgadillo Obituary
Salvador Delgadillio October 16,1933 April 3, 2019 Salvador Delgadillo passed away on April 3, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, his mother & his sister. He was 85 years old. Retired longshoremen of Local 23. Instrumental in the growth of Tacoma Hispanic Catholic Community at Sacred Heart Church. Salvador is survived by 8 kids: Gabi (Martin) Fragoso, Agueda Delgadillo, Ignacio (Michelle) Delgadillo, Rocio (Cande) Avalos, Paty Delgadillo, Luis Delgadillo, Esteban (Jennifer) Delgadillo and Rosario "Nina" Delgadillo, 13 grandchildren, 2 grandsons-in-law, 1 great granddaughter, 1 sister and 4 sisters-in-laws and many nieces & nephews. There will be a rosary in his honor on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 7pm, Gaffney Funeral Home, 1002 Yakima Ave, Tacoma. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, April 12, 2019, 11am, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 4520 McKinley Ave, Tacoma. Flowers may be sent to Gaffney Funeral Home in Tacoma. God blesses Please leave online condolences at www.gaffneycares.com. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gaffney Funeral Home
Download Now