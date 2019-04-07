|
|
Salvador Delgadillio October 16,1933 April 3, 2019 Salvador Delgadillo passed away on April 3, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, his mother & his sister. He was 85 years old. Retired longshoremen of Local 23. Instrumental in the growth of Tacoma Hispanic Catholic Community at Sacred Heart Church. Salvador is survived by 8 kids: Gabi (Martin) Fragoso, Agueda Delgadillo, Ignacio (Michelle) Delgadillo, Rocio (Cande) Avalos, Paty Delgadillo, Luis Delgadillo, Esteban (Jennifer) Delgadillo and Rosario "Nina" Delgadillo, 13 grandchildren, 2 grandsons-in-law, 1 great granddaughter, 1 sister and 4 sisters-in-laws and many nieces & nephews. There will be a rosary in his honor on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 7pm, Gaffney Funeral Home, 1002 Yakima Ave, Tacoma. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, April 12, 2019, 11am, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 4520 McKinley Ave, Tacoma. Flowers may be sent to Gaffney Funeral Home in Tacoma. God blesses Please leave online condolences at www.gaffneycares.com. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 7, 2019