Sandra A Fuller

August 6, 1945 - October 1, 2020

Guyton, Georgia - Sandy 75, resided in Guyton, Georgia, and formerly of Tacoma, Washington, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Candler Hospital. She was born in Tacoma, WA to the late Jess & Elsie Birka Rankin. She retired from the City of Tacoma Public Utilities. She loved to read, play solitaire, and the Seattle Seahawks. Survivors include daughter, Deborah Pajari; her son, Darrin Fuller, her grandchildren, Bryan, Paul and Rick Pajari, her brothers, Don & Bill Rankin.





