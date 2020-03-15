Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Baumeier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Baumeier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Baumeier Obituary
Sandra Baumeier Sandra Jean (Steffens) Baumeier, 57, was born August 6, 1962 in Yuma, AZ, and died peacefully in Lake Stevens, WA on March 2, 2020. She was pre-deceased by her father Bobby Steffens and is survived by her partner Gordon Haight, son Cody Baumeier, mother Hannelore Steffens, brother Donald Steffens (Charie), ex-husband Scott Baumeier, and many nieces and nephews. Sandy graduated from Curtis Senior High in 1980, working as a dental assistant and flight attendant. A celebration of life will be April 4, 2020, at 1pm. More details at www.facebook.com/sandy.steffensbaumeier.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -