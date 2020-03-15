|
|
Sandra Baumeier Sandra Jean (Steffens) Baumeier, 57, was born August 6, 1962 in Yuma, AZ, and died peacefully in Lake Stevens, WA on March 2, 2020. She was pre-deceased by her father Bobby Steffens and is survived by her partner Gordon Haight, son Cody Baumeier, mother Hannelore Steffens, brother Donald Steffens (Charie), ex-husband Scott Baumeier, and many nieces and nephews. Sandy graduated from Curtis Senior High in 1980, working as a dental assistant and flight attendant. A celebration of life will be April 4, 2020, at 1pm. More details at www.facebook.com/sandy.steffensbaumeier.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 15, 2020