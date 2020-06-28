Sandra Holle
Sandra Holle Sandra Ann Holle born November 25, 1946 passed away on June 22, 2020 from natural causes. She was survived by her daughter Danielle, son-in-law Andrew, grandchildren Hailey and Parker and step-grandchildren Nick and Katie. She loved her family so much and they will miss her dearly, but knowing she is now happily reunited with the love of her life Steve in Heaven brings much peace. A celebration of life will be held in early fall due to the pandemic.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jun. 28, 2020.
