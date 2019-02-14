Home

Sandra Jean (Nichols) Powell

Sandra Jean (Nichols) Powell Obituary
Sandra Jean (Nichols) Powell June 4, 1939 January 31, 2019 Sandra Powell was born June 4, 1939 in Tacoma, Washington to Jeanette and Allen Nichols, and passed away unexpectedly on January 31, 2019 with loved ones nearby. Sandra grew up in Key Center, Washington and attended Peninsula High School Class of 1957 and graduated from WSU Class of 1961. She married Donald Powell on August 5, 1961in Gig Harbor, WA. In 1962 Don and Sandra moved to Corvallis, OR to assume the operation and eventual ownership of Garland Nursery. Sandra is preceded in death by her parents Allen and Jeanette Nichols and her loving husband of 58 years Donald Powell. Sandra is survived by her children Brenda Powell (Mitch Brown), Erica Powell Kaminskas (Jim), Lee Allen Powell (Linda) and their daughters Cali Powell and Madeline (Taylor) Doolen; Sandra's sister, Margaret (Bruce) Tornquist and their sons Jon Tornquist (Jessica) and Brent Tornquist (Lori) plus 1 great niece and 3 great nephews. A memorial service was held Thursday, February 7th 2019 in Corvallis. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sandra's name to P.E.O Chapter DQ Oregon fund, supporting Women's Education, c/o McHenry Funeral Home: 206 NW 5th St., Corvallis, OR 97330. Please leave your thoughts and condolences at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 14, 2019
