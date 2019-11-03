Home

Sandra Lein Sandra Lein, age 74, passed peacefully October 14th, 2019. She is loved by all who knew her and will be missed by her husband Richard Lein, 3 children Tammy Banghart (Patrick), Bill Messler (Redena), John Calendine, 2 sisters Dea Hudgings (Tom), Sharon Matheus (Delbert), 4 grandsons, 7 great grandchildren, 2 stepsons Matt Lein (Melanie), David Lein (Christina), many nieces, nephews, friends, and 5 American Eskimo dogs. Sandra loved life and kept busy showing, breeding and volunteering with the American Eskimo Dog Clubs in Washington and Oregon. A "Celebration of Life" will be held on her birthday in February 2020. Please contact family for details.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 3, 2019
