Sandra Maib Sandra Louise (Rome) Maib passed away February 4th, 2019 at 72 years old. She was born in 1946 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, to Phillip and Dorothy Rome. Sandra was forever young and athletic, learning to rollerblade at age 50 and beginning her competitive running career at age 60 - becoming a part of the local Silver Striders Running Club and YMCA Strength Club. She always insisted age was but a number, and her athletic feats were a marvel to many. She enjoyed the outdoors - upland bird hunting in Eastern Washing-ton, fishing, camping and snowshoeing. She was a creative entrepreneur as a florist, and she loved interior design, sewing, and crafts, all of which made her house a home. Her legacy will be her "Pioneer Spirit," as she called it - her unique brand of toughness, independence, grit and optimism that lead her to love life to the fullest. Sandra is survived by her husband of 51 years, Steven Maib; her daughters Afton (Justin) Gregson and C. Scarlett (Mark Johnson) Maib, and her brother Phillip Lee (Jeri) Rome II. Graveside services will be held Saturday, March 2nd, 2019 at 10:00AM at Mountain View Cemetery in Auburn, with a reception to follow at Best Western Plus Mountain View Auburn Inn, 401 8th St. SW, Auburn, WA 98001.

