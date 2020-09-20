1/1
Santina Carino Nordi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Santina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Santina Carino Nordi Santina Carino Nordi, November 1, 1935-September 11, 2020. Santina was born to Emilia and Francesco Carino in Aprigliano Cosenza, Calabria, Italy. She passed away peacefully at Tacoma General Hospital. Santina married James Nordi January 5, 1963 at St. Rita's Church in Tacoma, WA and have two children and three grandchildren. She loved life and all it gave her including lots of laughter, a good dessert and the children at Delong Elementary School where she worked for 20 years. Her sister, Palmira Mazzuca, nieces, and their families will miss her greatly. We want to especially thank Lori and Mike Kenyon for their love, support and friendship over the past years.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved