Santina Carino Nordi Santina Carino Nordi, November 1, 1935-September 11, 2020. Santina was born to Emilia and Francesco Carino in Aprigliano Cosenza, Calabria, Italy. She passed away peacefully at Tacoma General Hospital. Santina married James Nordi January 5, 1963 at St. Rita's Church in Tacoma, WA and have two children and three grandchildren. She loved life and all it gave her including lots of laughter, a good dessert and the children at Delong Elementary School where she worked for 20 years. Her sister, Palmira Mazzuca, nieces, and their families will miss her greatly. We want to especially thank Lori and Mike Kenyon for their love, support and friendship over the past years.



