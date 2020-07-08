Sara Jane Stergion Sara Jane Stergion, 77, died peacefully and on her own terms on a beautiful summer day on June 25, 2020 at her home in Federal Way. Sara Jane was born in Tacoma, WA on October 28, 1942 to Amos and Thelma (Gander) Booth and grew up in North Tacoma alongside her older sister Karen. Sara Jane graduated from Wilson High School in Tacoma in 1960 and University of Puget Sound in 1964 with a Bachelor's Degree in Education. After graduation, she married Dennis Stergion on July 18, 1964 at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Tacoma. Sara Jane began her teaching career in Alameda, CA in 1964 and taught at Curtis High School in Tacoma and later at Bellarmine Prep High School also in Tacoma from 1976 to 1988 where she taught business classes. Sara Jane was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in her youth. Upon returning to the Tacoma area in 1966 from the San Francisco Bay area, she became a member of St. Matthew's at Browns Point. Sara Jane had a marvelous sense of humor and was always up for adventures and activities with her daughter. When you were at her home, she let you know how important you were as her guest. Sara Jane always found ways to enhance events with her signature elegance, even in recent years when she presided from her motorized wheelchair. She was an expert hostess, set a beautiful table, and was a brilliant conversationalist. Sara Jane did not shy away from home improvement projects that might befall her when Dennis was traveling for work. She enjoyed international travels including Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and Japan and frequent visits to their Maui condo. She could often be found sitting on their backyard patio enjoying the view of Puget Sound, weather permitting. She attended annual gatherings with Pi Beta Phi Sorority members. Sara Jane was considered the royalty member of the Stergion side of the family tree for her unfailing grace in the way she carried herself with style and tremendous courage to handle challenges with her trademark dignity. No one in the family recalls hearing her complain once, even at the end of her life. She was warm hearted, witty, and genuinely interested in people; these gifts made her an exceptionally good listener. Sara Jane was predeceased by her parents; brother-in-law Ron Martin of Crete, IL; father and mother-in-law Gus and Dorothy Stergion; and brother-in-law Terry Stergion, all of Enumclaw, WA. Additionally, she was predeceased by her beloved Maltese Poodles, Blossom and Muffin, and cat, Ming. Sara Jane is survived by her husband Dennis; daughter Monica (Patrick Dimond) and granddog Sitka of Rancho Palos Verdes, CA; sister Karen Martin of Crete, IL; sisters-in-law Barbara Borgen (Mike) and Sandra Stergion both of Enumclaw, WA; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. The family is especially thankful for Sara Jane's caregivers over the past several years, including Kim, Cheryl, Florence and Reisa whose dedication, love, and support allowed Sara Jane to remain at home. Sara Jane will be interred in a private ceremony at Evergreen Memorial Park in Enumclaw. Donations may be made in her memory to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Greater Northwest Chapter 192 Nickerson St #100, Seattle, WA 98109 or online at https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Chapters/WAS/Donate
. Please share a memory of Sara Jane on the tribute wall at www.weeksfuneralhomes.com