Sara Ketcham
1936 - 2020
Sara Ketcham Sara (Salli) Ketcham, 84, of Puyallup passed away peacefully on Saturday August 8. Salli was born on April 20, 1936, the eldest child of John and Frances Porter. Surviving are her three daughters Karen McConaghy and her husband Richard of Puyallup; Kathleen Yencich and her husband Joseph of Bothell and their three sons Joseph, Peter and Stephen; Stacey McKillip of Auburn; and sisters Nancy Walker and her husband Cliff of Florence, Oregon and Candace Blancher of Puyallup. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother John Porter, Jr.. Salli was a long time member of P.E.O Chapter CX as well as many business and social organizations. She graduated from Puyallup High School in 1954 and attended Cottey College in Nevada, Missouri. Salli traveled widely as an Army wife and developed a deep love of seeing new places and experiencing unfamiliar cultures around the world. She had a long rewarding career in the travel industry, managing the Porter family's Puyallup Travel Service for years where she assisted others with planning their travel adventures making many friends along the way. Above all she loved her girls, loved to laugh and visit with her legions of friends and family - she will be truly missed by all. God speed Salli on your last great journey.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 16, 2020.
