Sara Simons

Sara Ann Simons Sara Ann Simons age 49, died peacefully at her Lakewood home on June 24, 2020. She fought a courageous seven year battle with breast cancer. She was born July 8, 1970 in Tacoma, WA to Marv and Pam Wiburg. She is survived by her loving husband of 24 years, Mark Simons. He was at her side on her passing as was their daughter Emily Simons. A loving wife and mother, Sara's warm and happy spirit will be lovingly remembered by her husband Mark, beloved daughter Emily, mother Pam Richard (husband Matt), father Marv Wiburg (wife Karin), sister Erica Wiburg, sister-in-law Elke Krakow Simons and other family members and friends too numerous to mention. A Celebration of Life will be held on August 15th at 2:00 pm at the family home.



