Sarah Gordon Sarah was born March 11 1930 in Huntsville Alabama to Minnie Jones. As a young women Sarah joined the army and was a Korean war vet. That's where she met Lewis Gordon also in the Military. They were married Sept 28th 1953, they had 2 children Donald & Lynda. They traveled abroad till Lewis retired in Tacoma Sarah was an outstanding volunteer in Pierce County, under her leadership Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) started in Washington, as did The (DWI) Task Force. She was the President Of Washington Women Highway Safety Leaders, and also became the Northwest Region Leader. She was active in her community, A member of Allen AME Church Vasti Cicle, Zeta Amicaes, Zeta Phi Beta, Back Womens Caucus, Urban League, The Colord Womens Club, Ladies Auxiliary 9th &10th (Horse) Calvary Association, Buffalo Soldiers and The Stepping Red Hatters. Sarah was preceded in death by Sister Katt, Husband Lewis, Son Donald and many other family members. She is survived by her daughter Lynda (George) Hadley of Tacoma, Grandddaughter Janine Gordon, granchildren Latisha, Jolina of Germany. Sister Lorain of Chicago, plus a host of nieces & nephews, and close family & friends. Memorial service will be held May 7th at 11:am at Allen AME Church 1223 Martin Luther Jr Way Tacoma Wa 98405

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary