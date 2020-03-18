|
Sarah "Jean" Jeanne Taylor Sarah "Jean" Jeanne Taylor, 82, died on March 13, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born in Tacoma, on February 12, 1938, the daughter of Elmo Steuby and Nell Harmon Bolick. Jean grew up in Tacoma and attended local schools. On June 22, 1956, she married the love of her life, Frank Taylor, and together the couple raised their daughter Jeanne. Jean loved to meet people, and was blessed with the art of conversation. She enjoyed playing pinochle with her friends, camping on Riffe Lake with family, and spending time in Arizona. Jean was skilled with her hands, often knitting, crocheting, and cooking. Her family will miss her homemade macaroni and cheese, spaghetti, and apple pie. Jean is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years, Frank; daughter, Jeanne (Steve) Wixom; grandson, Steven Wixom; and sister, Anita (Adam) Robertson of Tuscaloosa, AL. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her son, Kenneth Taylor. Services for Jean will be planned for a later date. To express condolences or participate in Jean's online tribute, please visit www.mountainviewtacoma.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 18, 2020