Sarah P. Hughes

Sarah P. Hughes Obituary
Sarah P. Hughes Oct. 12, 1979 - Oct. 10, 2019 Beloved daughter of Darrell Hughes and Sharyl Philp, passed away suddenly on September 10th 2019. Our hearts are broken! Our Sarah had a good heart, and she was a friend to many. She leaves behind three boys: Jaden, Julien, and Levi. All she wanted for her boys was to be SAFE, SECURE, and HAPPY! In addition, she is survived by her Parents, Her Grandmother Joyce, Aunts, Uncles, many cousins, and numerous friends. Rest well Baby Girl! Gone but never forgotten. Memorial Service will be Friday 2pm October 11th at Grace Community Church in Auburn, Wa.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 25, 2019
