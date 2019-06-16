|
|
Scott Calkins June 7, Scott, 67, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, friends, caring TG Nurses, Doctors and many blessings. An avid Seahawks fan, he was a kind, fun-loving man who dealt heroically with inner and outer scars from his service as an Air Force medevac helicopter pilot during the Vietnam War. His fight to enjoy life inspired many of his close veteran friends. He is survived by his loving wife, Jody; sister Kimberly; niece Rachel and many dear cousins. Viewing, Services: 1-5pm, Tues. 6/18, Tacoma's Tuell-McKee FH www.tuellmckee.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 16, 2019