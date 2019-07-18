Scott D. Daniels Scott D. Daniels, 63, passed away peacefully in Gig Harbor, Washington on July 3, 2019 after an 18-month battle with pancreatic cancer. Scott was born in Fort Dodge, Iowa on September 8, 1955 to Irvin and Joyce Daniels. Scott retired in March 2019 after working at Canon for over 30 years where he won several awards for sales. Scott loved to travel, he especially enjoyed a trip to Monza for the Italian Grand Prix. Scott was best known for his kind heart and sense of humor. Scott is preceded in death by the family bulldog, Maggie, who passed away in May of this year. Scott is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Diane, his 23-year-old daughter, Kate, his sisters Jacqueline and Deborah, his niece Jenna, and nephew Philip.He is deeply loved and will be missed every day by his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please kindly send donations to Boys Town.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 18, 2019