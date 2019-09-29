|
Scott Manford Hogman 5-10-1958 to 9-7-2019 Scott was born to parents Manford and Margery Hogman on May 10th 1958, a gorgeous spring day. He was raised in Puyallup doing all the kid things: fishing in Clark's Creek, riding his bicycle, delivering newspapers, and attending Bethany Baptist Church. He loved to follow his older brother Phil around, sometimes to his brother's dismay. He spent his childhood summers picking berries, helping his dad build homes, playing baseball and golfing. As a teenager, he was bitten hard with the C.B. radio craze. His handle was 'Napoleon' and he installed a 40-foot antenna attached to his dad's shop. He was sometimes able to talk "skip" to others located states away. He graduated from Puyallup High School in 1976, before attending Green River Community College and WSU, where he obtained a degree in Construction Management in 1980. His most memorable time in Pullman was when Mount St. Helens erupted his senior year. For years he recounted the story of how the black cloud came toward Pullman bringing soot, ash and small chunks of mountain. His first job after college was with ROME construction in Tacoma as an estimator. During his career, he went on to work for the Tacoma Economic Development Council, Pierce County, and BLRB Architects. He was most recently employed by the Seattle School District overseeing school remodels and new construction. He retired in June 2019. Scott had many hobbies. One of his favorite activities was attending the hydro races in the Tri Cities. He recently completed this annual trip with a dedicated group of friends. He was a devoted WSU and Seahawks football fan, having hosted some epic football parties. He loved photography and anything to do with car racing. He was a member of the Tacoma Electric Auto Racers (T.E.A.R) where he met many lifelong friends. He belonged to a group of roller coaster riders and rode many world-class coasters around the globe. He was a BBQ master, proud of his flank steak recipe and marvelous ribs. Scott was a gentle soul and cared deeply for his family and friends. Having no children of his own, he doted on his nieces, nephews, and their children. Scott is survived by his sister Sherill Kucklick (Dan) of Spokane, brother Phil Hogman (Debi) of University Place, nieces Annika Craig (Paul) and Katrina Hogman, nephews Rich (Bonnie) and Robert (Londa) Brumpton, as well as several great nieces/nephews and many cousins. Memorial services will be held Saturday October 12 at Bethany Baptist Church (713 S Hill Park Dr Puyallup WA) at 11:00 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hogman Camp Scholarship Fund at Camp Bighorn, PO Box 4, Paradise Montana 59856. These funds will assist deserving children to attend summer camp that would otherwise be unable to do so.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 29, 2019