|
|
Scott Richard Lee Miller In loving memory of Scott Richard Lee Miller, who joined our Lord on August 7th, 2019, at the age of 41. Scott was born on December 17th, 1977 in Washington state and resided here for the duration of his life. Starting as a child, Scott was outgoing and full of life, riding his bike around the neighborhood, making friends easily. In his younger years, Scott was a valuable member of the wrestling team and a gifted motocross rider with many trophies to his credit and later graduated from Puyallup High School in 1997. In his adult years, he was the owner of a successful landscape company and had a drive to strive for the best. Many happy memories included Scott playing with his children in the pool and barbecuing with friends, family and his dog Tyson, for he enjoyed entertaining. He was a critical and creative thinker with aspirations to be an inventor. In his most recent years, Scott worked on the grounds maintenance team at his church, Champions Centre. It was here that he felt welcomed and said "it feels good to be around good people". Scott will be remembered for his sense of humor and charisma, for his smile could put anyone at ease. Scott had a big heart, that gave him the ability to help others without any need for recognition, for he had a humble wisdom. He had an appreciation for nature and began to share it through photography. Above all, Scott appreciated kindness and if you were fortunate enough to know him well, you witnessed his kindness in return. Scott is preceded in death by his father, Joseph. He is survived by his mother Janie; his grandfather Bob; his beautiful children Kourtney, Tayler and Mason; siblings Jonathan (Rachel), Ami (Jesse) and Heather (Nathan). Scott is survived by 3 nieces and nephews, Uncles, Aunts and extended family. Until we meet again courageous brother, you are loved and forever missed! A graveside service will take place on Thursday, September 26th at 1:30 p.m. at Fir Lane Funeral Home & Memorial Park, Spanaway, WA 98387. Approximately 45 minutes following this ceremony at 3:00p.m., a Celebration of Scott's Life will take place at Champions Centre, Tacoma, WA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Champions Centre Celebrate Recovery in Scott's memory at the following link: https://pushpay.com/g/championscentretacoma?src=hpp&r=monthly. Memories can be shared at Legacy.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 18, 2019