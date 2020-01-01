|
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson, 25, of Milton Washington passed away Wednesday December 11, 2019 at his home in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin. He was born December 20, 1993 in Tacoma Washington and was the son of John and Claire Robertson. Growing up Scott played soccer, basketball, and baseball. He also liked video games and trucks. He rode with his dad for years to work driving semi truck. Scott was going to be a diesel mechanic when his back surgery changed his course. He found the Railroad Institute and took their course and was hired with Canadian Pacific in Marquette Iowa. Scott started as a conductor then advanced to engineer. No one loved being an engineer and the railroad more than Scott. In his free time Scott enjoyed fast cars and the occasional vaping. He is survived by his parents John and Claire Robertson of Milton, brother, Lee; stepbrother and stepsister Todd and Trina Robertson. We love you Scott and will miss and remember you everyday for the rest of our lives and hope you are resting in peace in heaven with all our cats and Grandpa Murphy lets you get a story in edgewise:)) There will be a celebration of life memorial on Saturday January 18th, 2020 at 2 pm. All are welcome. It will be held at Mountain View Lutheran 3505 122nd Ave East Edgewood WA 98372
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 1, 2020