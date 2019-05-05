|
Selma Bell Bickham Selma Bell Bickham was born on November 3, 1929 in Franklinton LA and peacefully fell asleep in death on April 24, 2019 in Tacoma WA. Selma married Clinton (Clint) E. Bickham on March 14, 1945. They relocated, raised a large family and remaining in the same house on I Street in Tacoma, until their individual passing. As a dedicated Jehovah's Witness, Selma was loving, faithful, endearing, graceful and generous until that early morning in April. A celebration of life memorial service will be held on May 11, 2019.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 5, 2019