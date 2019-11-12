|
|
Sermatina "Serma" Halkides Charuhas Oct. 28, 1923 - Nov. 8, 2019 Serma Halkides Charuhas of North Bend, loving mother to Peter, Reagan, and Paula, passed away, Friday, November 8, 2019 at home. A funeral service will be held at 11am, Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 1523 S Yakima Ave, Tacoma, WA 98405. Burial will follow at Old Tacoma Cemetery. Friends are invited to view a full obituary and sign the family's guest book at www.flintofts.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 12, 2019