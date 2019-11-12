Home

POWERED BY

Services
Flintoft's Funeral Home and Crematory
540 E. Sunset Way
Issaquah, WA 98027
(425) 392-6444
Resources
More Obituaries for Sermatina Charuhas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sermatina Halkides (Serma) Charuhas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sermatina Halkides (Serma) Charuhas Obituary
Sermatina "Serma" Halkides Charuhas Oct. 28, 1923 - Nov. 8, 2019 Serma Halkides Charuhas of North Bend, loving mother to Peter, Reagan, and Paula, passed away, Friday, November 8, 2019 at home. A funeral service will be held at 11am, Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 1523 S Yakima Ave, Tacoma, WA 98405. Burial will follow at Old Tacoma Cemetery. Friends are invited to view a full obituary and sign the family's guest book at www.flintofts.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sermatina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flintoft's Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -