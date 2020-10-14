1/1
Shadrian "Shay" Sheegog
1955 - 2020
Lacey, Washington - Shadrian "Shay" Sheegog, 65, gained her wings after a courageous battle with cancer on October 4, 2020. She was born in Leeds, AL on March 25, 1955, to Frank and Leodean Jordan (Gaddis). She attended Moton High in Leeds, AL. She was a long time employee of McNeil Island Corrections Center and at the time of her death had been employed with Madigan Army Medical Center for 29 ½ years.
Shay is preceded in death by father, Frank Jordan and brother, Joseph Jordan. She is survived by her longtime friend and significant other, Lester Dickson; two sons, Eric and Rurick Thomas; eight grandchildren, Rurick Jr., Alondra, Lakeyn, Christian, Kalel, Kristopher, Izayah, and Elijah; one great-grandchild, Oni; two sisters, Sandra Jordan and Michelle Cadogan (Dio); two brothers, Barry Jordan (Denice) and Ronald Jordan (Michelle); and many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
She will be remembered and missed for her "big fish" stories, gift of gab, humor, and above all, her loving heart.
Memorial Service to be held at New Tacoma Funeral Home on Saturday October 17, 2020 from 1-2pm for immediate family and 2-3pm for extended family and friends. Please visit and sign her guest book at www.newtacoma.com


Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Memorial service
01:00 - 02:00 PM
NEW TACOMA FUNERAL HOME
OCT
17
Memorial service
02:00 - 03:00 PM
NEW TACOMA FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
NEW TACOMA FUNERAL HOME
9212 CHAMBERS CREEK RD W
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA 98467
(253) 564-1311
