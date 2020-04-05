|
Shana K Day Shana K. Day, age 64, daughter of Robert "Bob" and Kathleen "Kay" Fulton passed away peacefully Sunday, March 22, 2020 surrounded in love by her significant other Jimmy Sullivan and brother Rob Fulton. Shana graduated from Lincoln High School "class of 74" and was a longtime resident in Lakewood, Washington. She was somewhat of a master gardener thanks to her parents, who recently preceded her in passing. She loved trips to Watson's Nursery to buy flowers to make her house a home. She took pride in her garden and it showed. Shana was also a loving mother to James Sullivan. She raised him like her own for 31 years. She is survived by her brother Rob Fulton (Wife: Sharon & children) significant other Jimmy Sullivan and son James Sullivan (S/O: Jaime). Shana, her love, kindness and selflessness will be missed dearly by those left behind. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a future date.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 5, 2020