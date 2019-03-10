|
Shannon Marie Branch Shannon Marie Branch was born in Puyallup, WA on April 2nd, 1980. She was the daughter of William A. Branch and Nancy Marie Bridges. Shannon passed away on Friday March 1st, 2019 in her sleep. Shannon leaves behind her love and fianc‚ Keith Daniel Petorak. Along, with her 3 surviving children, Nicholas Antonio William Rotondo, Dayton James Rotondo, Bailey Lynn Marie Rotondo, and preceded in death by Ronnie Rebecca Rotondo, and Father of her children Nicholas Wayne Rotondo. Her father William A. Branch, Step mother Virginia Lee Branch, Mother Nancy Marie Bridges, Step father Charles Ray Bridges, Siblings: Maria Theresa Justice, Patricia Ann Thompson, Shane Patrick Branch, Christie Marie Snopko, and Chad John Snopko. Numerous Aunts, Uncles, Nieces and Neph-ews. Funeral Services to be held at Price Helton Chapel in Auburn, WA on Tuesday March 12th, 2019 at 12:00 noon. Her presence will be greatly missed.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 10, 2019