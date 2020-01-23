|
|
Shannon Wiggs On 1/4/2020 Shannon J. Wiggs left the bounds of earth to her eternal home with her Lord & Savior. It is well with her soul. Her parents Eldon M. Wiggs and JoJean Wiggs preceded her in death. She is survived a sister, Debra J. Wiggs, along with other extended family members & abundance of friends around the world. She led a life full of service & travel. She spent her career teaching & developing student & educator leadership; retired in 2011 as an asst. superintendent in the Peninsula School District, Gig Harbor, WA. In 1995, she was a Paul Newman Recipe contest finalist, winning $2,500 for a local charity. She was recognized as the Washington State Assistant Principal of the Year in '97 & inducted into the WACA Hall of Fame in 2017. She was known for living life her way & to honor her she has asked that we provide for others.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 23, 2020