Sharanne M Sanders At age 75, Shar passed away peacefully on Dec-ember 2, 2018 after a long illness. Born in Minnesota in 1943, Shar was the oldest of four children and the best big sis ever! In 1964, she moved to Tacoma, WA to join her family. She continued her career as a Radiology Tech and later worked as a realtor and a clinic manager. In 1990 while living in Gig Harbor, WA, she made her dream of being a stained glass artist and business owner come true. Stained glass was her passion and she was very good. She taught stained glass classes in her workshop-studio. She also taught classes at Tacoma Community College and community centers in Pierce County. She loved nurturing her student and watching their knowledge and talents grow. Shar is preceded in death by her beloved grandparents and parents. She is survived by her son, Robert (Debbie); grandson, Brandon; little sis, Karen (Russ); and niece, Kimberlie (Vance). She is greatly missed and forever in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made in her name to Multicare Hospice Services or the . There will be a private graveside ceremony for the family at a later date. Guest-book www.newtacoma.com



