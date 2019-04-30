News Tribune (Tacoma) Obituaries
Sharlene C. Bonham

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sharlene C. Bonham Obituary
Sharlene C. Bonham Originally from Tacoma, WA. The eldest daughter of William and Alma Abel, and loving partner of George D. Garrett. Sharlene passed away March 25,2019 unexpectedly at home in Lawton, OK. She was a graduate of Stadium High School and went on to earn a college degree. She was preceded in death by Leroy Bonham, her husband of 27 years and daughter Stephanie. Those left to cherish her memory include her son Steve Bonham and his wife, four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends. Her wonderful spirit, love, joy and many talents will be celebrated as well as missed by her family and friends. Services will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 10 AM. Mountain View Funeral Home 4100 Steilacoom Blvd. SW Lakewood, WA 98499
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 30, 2019
