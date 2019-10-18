Home

Sharon Ann Enright

Sharon Ann Enright Sharon Ann Enright, of Puyallup, at the age of 80; passed peacefully at home, and received her wings in heaven on October 12, 2019. The family invites friends and family to attend viewing at Mountain View Funeral Home, 4100 Steilcoom Blvd SW, Lakewood, WA 98499 on October 21 at 4-8pm. Funeral Services to be held at St. John of the Woods, 9903 24th Ave E, Tacoma, WA 98445, beginning at 9:30am with light reception to follow.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 18, 2019
