Sharon Christenson 7/9/1945 2/22/2020 Sharon Christenson passed away peacefully in her home in Salkum, WA on February 22, 2020, surrounded by her family. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Bruce Gibson, Son Chris Christenson and 2 Son-in-laws (Paul Christman and Per Westling). Sharon is survived by her loving husband of 58 years Alvin J. Christenson, daughter Deanna Christman, Malissa Westling, Penny (Richard) Rapier and Son Aaron (Jenny) Christenson, 8 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Services will be held Saturday March 7, 2020 at 1 pm at Fir Lane Memorial park in Spanaway, WA. A Celebration of Life to follow immediately at Collins Grange in Tacoma with a potluck.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 5, 2020
