Sharon Dalton
1938 - 2020
Sharon Dalton
September 29, 1938 - October 23, 2020
Tacoma, Washington - Sharon Lee Dalton (Gaisford) 9.29.1938-10.23.2020. Sharon passed away on Friday 10.23.2020 from complications brought on by her battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Sharon is survived by husband Denny Dalton, son, Richard Nelson, daughters Kim, Kathy and Kelly, sister Patricia Clark and grandchild Nelson Pfab.
Sharon is preceded in death by her son Eric Nelson.
Sharon had a great love for life and enjoyed skiing, golfing, and traveling to the tropics.
Sharon graduated from Lincoln High School and lived in the Tacoma area all her life. She worked for the telephone company and enjoyed an early retirement full of travel to her favorite place Maui. A celebration of Sharon's life will be held later when restrictions have been lifted.


Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 18, 2020.
