Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Muir
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon J. Muir

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sharon J. Muir Obituary
Sharon J. Muir Sharon J. Muir, 81, of Tacoma passed away on April 11th after a short illness. Sharon was born in Shelton, WA on August 26, 1937 to Kenneth Logan and Dorothea (Oppelt) Logan. The family moved to Tacoma where she and her younger brother were raised. She graduated from Stadium High School in 1955 and married John L. Muir later that year. She had an lengthy career as an Executive Secretary at several financial institutions including the National Bank of Washington, Ernst & Ernst and Johnson & Carr CPA firm. In the early 1980s Sharon and John purchased Bud's Tavern in Milton, WA and later, the 48th Street Pub & Eatery which they operated until they retired in 2004. Sharon is predeceased by her parents, Kenneth and Dorothea Logan. She is survived by her husband, John L. Muir, daughters Pauline B. Nelson, Leslie J. Muir-Volpe (husband Dennis), son Christopher L. Muir, grandchildren Jarrad Nelson, Zachary Muir, Celinie Muir-Daley and Nicholas Muir, great grandchildren Kalli, Connor, Brayden, Ryder and Aurora. Sharon is also survived by her brother Robert L. Logan and his wife Myrna, their Uncle Winston E. Inslee and Aunt Nita N. Nelson, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 8 at 1pm in the Garden Chapel at Mountain View Memorial Park. Arrangements by Mountain View Funeral Home; remembrances may be shared at www.mountainviewtacoma.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.