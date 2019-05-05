Sharon J. Muir Sharon J. Muir, 81, of Tacoma passed away on April 11th after a short illness. Sharon was born in Shelton, WA on August 26, 1937 to Kenneth Logan and Dorothea (Oppelt) Logan. The family moved to Tacoma where she and her younger brother were raised. She graduated from Stadium High School in 1955 and married John L. Muir later that year. She had an lengthy career as an Executive Secretary at several financial institutions including the National Bank of Washington, Ernst & Ernst and Johnson & Carr CPA firm. In the early 1980s Sharon and John purchased Bud's Tavern in Milton, WA and later, the 48th Street Pub & Eatery which they operated until they retired in 2004. Sharon is predeceased by her parents, Kenneth and Dorothea Logan. She is survived by her husband, John L. Muir, daughters Pauline B. Nelson, Leslie J. Muir-Volpe (husband Dennis), son Christopher L. Muir, grandchildren Jarrad Nelson, Zachary Muir, Celinie Muir-Daley and Nicholas Muir, great grandchildren Kalli, Connor, Brayden, Ryder and Aurora. Sharon is also survived by her brother Robert L. Logan and his wife Myrna, their Uncle Winston E. Inslee and Aunt Nita N. Nelson, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 8 at 1pm in the Garden Chapel at Mountain View Memorial Park. Arrangements by Mountain View Funeral Home; remembrances may be shared at www.mountainviewtacoma.com.

