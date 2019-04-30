|
Sharon Koch Sharon L. (Burmark) Koch, born May 16, 1948 in Tacoma, WA, went to be with the Lord on April 22, 2019. She is survived by her husband Gregory Koch, children, Stephanie Kizer (Michael) and Matthew Koch (Mallory), brother Bob Burmark (Marilyn), sister Beverly Burmark, and grandson Joshua Kizer. She was predeceased by her parents, Norman and Margaret Burmark. A special thanks to the staff at Alaska Gardens rehab for eight years of loving care. Viewing 10:00 AM in Saint Frances Cabrini Catholic Church 5715 108th St. SW, Lakewood, WA. Rosary at 10:30 AM. Memorial mass at 11:00 AM, reception will follow. Interment at Mountain View Funeral Home at 2:30 PM, 4100 Steilacoom Blvd. SW. Lakewood, WA. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Saint Frances Cabrini school or . Please see website for full obituary and picture. www.mountainviewtacoma.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 30, 2019