News Tribune (Tacoma) Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mountain View Funeral Home
4100 Steilacoom Blvd SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
(253) 584-0252
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Koch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Koch

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sharon Koch Obituary
Sharon Koch Sharon L. (Burmark) Koch, born May 16, 1948 in Tacoma, WA, went to be with the Lord on April 22, 2019. She is survived by her husband Gregory Koch, children, Stephanie Kizer (Michael) and Matthew Koch (Mallory), brother Bob Burmark (Marilyn), sister Beverly Burmark, and grandson Joshua Kizer. She was predeceased by her parents, Norman and Margaret Burmark. A special thanks to the staff at Alaska Gardens rehab for eight years of loving care. Viewing 10:00 AM in Saint Frances Cabrini Catholic Church 5715 108th St. SW, Lakewood, WA. Rosary at 10:30 AM. Memorial mass at 11:00 AM, reception will follow. Interment at Mountain View Funeral Home at 2:30 PM, 4100 Steilacoom Blvd. SW. Lakewood, WA. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Saint Frances Cabrini school or . Please see website for full obituary and picture. www.mountainviewtacoma.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mountain View Funeral Home
Download Now