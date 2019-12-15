|
Sharon L. (Greany) Rose Feb. 2, 1941 - Dec. 7, 2019 On December 7, 2019 our much-loved wife, mother and grandmother Sharon Rose, age 78 of Tacoma Washington, passed into heaven from complications resulting from kidney disease. Sharon was born in Rugby, North Dakota to parents Harold Ralph Greany and Agnes (Tofte) Greany, and later moved with the family during WW II years to Seattle. She graduated from Lincoln High School in Seattle with the Class of 1959, and attended beauty college and worked as a hair designer in a prestige beauty salon in Madison Park in Seattle. She and her future husband John met briefly in late 1958 and began dating in early 1959, and marrying in 1961. They started raising a family in 1963, and were blessed with four successful children Robert Rose, David Rose, Valerie Rose and Christopher Rose, and later eight grandchildren Alexandra Rose, Laura Rose, Timothy Rose, Samuel Rose, Kylie Rose, Mary Rose, Jonathan Rose and Gwenna Boisture. The family moved in 1970 to a new home in Tacoma. Sharon volunteered for three elementary schools in the Tacoma area while their children were growing up. She proudly received the Golden Acorn Award from the Tacoma Parent Teachers Association, for meritorious service to the community and schools. Sharon loved her life as homemaker and enjoyed working in the garden, and welcoming classmates of the family members for homemade cookies and milk and friendly socializing and basketball games after school. On several occasions, she hosted gatherings of neighbors for the Christmas holidays. She liked to care for gardening around the home, and occasional outings to Ocean Shores Washington to walk along the beach. Her home-prepared dinners at Thanksgiving and Christmas and holiday festivities will be long-remembered by the family. Sharon had friends in the neighborhood and at local businesses and doctor's offices, where her funny demeanor and friendly hugs were warmly welcomed. Sharon is survived by her older sister Lylis (Greany) McLaughlin of La Mesa/San Diego California, and her family members in the greater Tacoma area. A private family burial service will be held on Monday December 16, 2019 at New Tacoma Cemetery in University Place Washington. In early January or February 2020, a celebration of life will be held at a time and place to be announced. The family wishes to give sincere thanks and appreciation to the doctors and staff nurses at St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma, for their excellent health care services during her final weeks. If desired, donations in Sharon's memory may be sent to St. Joseph Medical Center, or to the Humane Society of Tacoma-Pierce County, or to special charity of your choosing.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 15, 2019