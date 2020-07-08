Sharon Lynn Rosell Jan. 8, 1948 - July 3, 2020 After a 2-year battle with cancer Sharon died on 7/3/2020. She was born January 6, 1948 in Wichita Kansas to John E. Rosell and Mildred Binder Rosell. Sharon's spent her life embracing God, Family and Knowledge. She was proceeded in death by her mother and father. She is survived by her brothers and sisters John (Cheryl) Rosell Jr, Susan Strickland, William Rosell, Janice Rosell, David (Lori) Rosell, Theresa (Darin) Rosell Mason, Greg (Patty) Rosell, Dennis Rosell, Richard Rosell, and Denise (John) Rosell Tuck and 69 nieces and nephews. Memorial services are being scheduled in Ellensburg, Wa at Saint Andrew's Catholic Church We will miss her very much! Please see full obituary and sign online guestbook at www.tuellmckee.com