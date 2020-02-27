|
Sharon Parr Sharon Janice Parr, 71, wife of Victor Thomas Parr of Tacoma, Washington passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the SHARP Memorial Hospital. The viewing will be conducted on Sunday, March 1st from 2:00 to 6:00 PM at Powers Funeral Home, 320 West Pioneer Ave, Puyallup. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, March 2nd, at 11:00 AM in St. Andrews Church, 1401 Valley Avenue East, Sumner WA 98390. Interment will be Tuesday, March 3rd at 10:15 AM in Tahoma National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in her name may be made to: Emmanuel Food Pantry, 1401 Valley Ave. East, Sumner WA 98390.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 27, 2020