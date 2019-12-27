|
Sharon Rody Sharon Rody was born in Glenwood, Iowa on August 14th, 1938, and went to be with her Lord on December 20th, 2019 at the age of 81. Most of her young life was spent in Ashland, Nebraska where her parents worked on the family farm. Her best friend and sister Judy came along in 1942. In her early teens, the family moved to Puyallup where Sharon attended Puyallup High School, graduating in 1956. Sharon worked as a Legal Secretary for attorney's in the Tacoma area until she married Jerry Rody in 1965 and became Mom to a blended family of 3 her daughter Susan and Jerry's son Blane & daughter Paige. Along with handling the family, she worked with Jerry managing over 40 rental homes they acquired. Sharon had grown up going to church, and it wasn't long until her own little family became involved at Faith Temple in Tacoma. She had a beautiful voice, and soon found herself singing regularly in church and on the TV program "Door To Life". Some of her most precious memories were of those times, and the people who she and Jerry were friends with at Faith Temple. Sharon also had a love of antiques and considered buying and selling as not just a hobby, but a huge part of her life. To her, each antique told a story of the past that she could honor by uniquely displaying them to be sold to others who loved them as much as she did. She found a community of great friends through antiquing, or "junking" as she liked to call it, who became an extension of her family. Sharon is survived by her daughter Susan Zimmerman (Chuck), son Blane Rody (Stephanie), daughter Paige Sherman, and grandkids Kelly McCann, Savannah Shaw (Jeremy), McKenzie Patton (Bradley), Chris Sherman, Melissa Fritz (Bill), Alea Sapp (Joe), Austin Rogers (Chuck), great-grandkids Hunter, Taylor, Brinley, Colter, & Elliotte, sister Judy Mauro (Sonny) & cousin Chris Hotz (Catrina). Her husband Jerry graduated to heaven before her in 2015, and we know they are together again with their Savior, Jesus Christ. Sharon's life will be celebrated with a service for any family and friends who would like to come on Monday, January 6th at 11:30am at Champions Centre, 1819 E. 72nd St. in Tacoma.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 27, 2019