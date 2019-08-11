|
Sharon Ruth Casmier Sharon Ruth Casmier, a long time resident of Puyallup and Sumner, died on August 7, 2019 in Gig Harbor. Sharon was born on April 27, 1943 in El Cajon, CA. She was preceded in death by her mother, Norma Swords Webb, father, Robert Gregory and son, Richard Harris. She is survived by her husband, Richard P Casmier of Puyallup and daughter Deana Bender Hicks of Gig Harbor and other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Monday, Aug 19th at 11:00 AM, St Andrew's Catholic Church, 1401 Valley Ave E, Sumner . Reception follows.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 11, 2019