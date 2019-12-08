|
Sharron Rowland Sharron Louise Rowland of Graham, Washington passed away November 27, 2019. She was born on March 28, 1940 in Tacoma, Washington. Survived by her loving husband, William "Bill" E. Rowland, Sr., daughter Colleen Jensen, son, William (Jeannie) Rowland Jr., four grandchildren, Corinne (Derek), Brett, Shelby and Taylor, brothers Robert (Sharon) and Richard (Carol), great grandchildren Andrew and Harrison, nieces, nephews and many other loved ones. She will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held on a future date.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 8, 2019