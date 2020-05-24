Shaun M. Farvour Shaun M. Farvour, 49, born September 8, 1970 in Tacoma WA. He entered eternal life April 15, 2020 and joined his little brother, Jonathan. Shaun was born into the world with a smile on his face and little did his parents know that it was a glimpse into the type of person he would become. Along with that smile came mischief (mostly fun), a big heart and amazing memories that will last a lifetime for his two boys. Shaun was a loving Grandpa, Dad, Son, Brother, Uncle, Cousin and Friend to many. He loved cooking, fishing and family gatherings. After graduating from Wilson High School, he worked for Pepsi, NW Cascade and Nuprecon. Shaun is survived by sons, Julian and Bailey (Sabrina), grandson Jackson, father Milt (Laurie) Farvour, mother Patricia Marklund, brothers Jeff and Colby, and sister Erin Nelson.



