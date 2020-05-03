Shaun Michael Farvour My loving and dearest Shaun, my heart is with you and Jonathan. You were my bright and shining star. Every time we got together or talked on the phone my heart went pitter patter. My love for you was so deep and another part of my heart is with you always. I so miss you already and forever will. Days will pass into years, but I will forever remember you with silent tears. I love you Shaun, Mother.



