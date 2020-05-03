Shaun Michael Farvour
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shaun's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shaun Michael Farvour My loving and dearest Shaun, my heart is with you and Jonathan. You were my bright and shining star. Every time we got together or talked on the phone my heart went pitter patter. My love for you was so deep and another part of my heart is with you always. I so miss you already and forever will. Days will pass into years, but I will forever remember you with silent tears. I love you Shaun, Mother.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved