Shawn Patrick McDonald Apr. 5, 1963-Jan. 19, 2019 Shawn died in his sleep at his home in Edgewood, WA. His happiest years were as a teenage volunteer firefighter, and he later reached his goal as fire chief of Brown's Point and Dash Point Fire Departments. He left the department following a heart attack, and started a career in design and remodeling homes. He had many talents and shared these years with his family, who survive him: mother Noreene Osterlund of Bainbridge Island, former wife Julie and stepdaughter Jessica; and his many friends. We lost him too soon.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 26, 2019