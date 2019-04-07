Shawna Lee Alvarez 9/6/69 4/3/19 Shawna Lee Alvarez, age 49 of Tacoma, Washington ascended to heaven Tuesday April 3, 2019. She was very recently diagnosed with a large brain tumor and had gone through two major brain surgeries. During the second surgery, Shawna encountered complications leading to her death. Shawna was born on September 6, 1969 in Seattle, Washington, grew up in Des Moines, Washington and attended Mt. Rainier High School. She found her passion for diamonds and worked as a jeweler for many years before settling down to raise her boys. Shawna was a volunteer at St. Charles school where her boys currently attend. Our hearts are broken to lose Shawna so unexpectedly. She has been a loving, beautiful soul serving others her whole life. Shawna was a devoted wife and mother, always making time for her loving family and friends. Shawna will be fondly remembered for her sweet, kind and giving heart. Shawna will also be remembered by many for the way she would reach out and help others in their times of need and be the caring friend ready to listen and help others during trying times. Our lives have been truly blessed by knowing and loving Shawna. Shawna is survived by her husband Steve Ralph Alvarez, and the two lights of her life; Alec Michael Alvarez age 14 and Myles Dylan Alvarez age 12. She is also survived by her mother Kathleen Mae Glassy and brother Daniel Steven Glassy as well as many caring relatives and close loving friends. The Funeral Mass for Shawna will be celebrated at 11am Wednesday April 10, 2019 at St. Charles Borromeo Parish 7112 S. 12th Street Tacoma, WA 98465 followed by a reception and burial at Gethsemane Cemetery 37600 Pacific Highway S Federal Way, WA 98003. Please leave online condolences at Gaffneycares.com Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home. (253) 572-6003

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 7, 2019