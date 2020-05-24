Shea (Sheryl) Munroe
Shea Munroe Shea was born in Tacoma, Wa on October 2,1954 to William and Donna Munroe. She passed peacefully in her Tacoma, WA home on May 1, 2020. Shea graduated from Fife High School, Bates Vocational Technical College and Southern Illinois University - Ft. Lewis. Shea led a full life in which she pursued her interests in antiquing, Civil War reenacting, photography, and home renovations. Shea is survived by her siblings Brenda of Abilene, TX, Monty of Ocean Park, WA, Janie of Orting, WA, Ronny of Ft. Mitchell, AL and Richard of Ft. Mitchell, AL and several nieces, nephews, and great nieces. At Shea's request there will be no services. The family would like to thank Franciscan Hospice for the care they provided for Shea.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 24, 2020.
1 entry
May 24, 2020
I was stunned to see that Shea passed away. My thoughts are with my cousins. There are no words..
Lisa Morton
Family
